Alia Bhatt celebrates seven years of Highway with these unseen photos

Actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday revisited the filming of her second screen outing, Highway, on its seventh anniversary. The coming-of-age drama co-starred Randeep Hooda and was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Even though Highway wasn’t a commercial success, it has garnered a dedicated following over the years. In fact, Highway is considered one of Alia’s career best performances, especially given she was just one film old when she worked on it.

Besides the story and the performances by the lead actors, Highway remains memorable for its fantastic score by music maestro AR Rahman. To celebrate the seventh anniversary of Highway, Alia Bhatt shared short videos of herself riding in a car listening to “Patakha Guddi” from the film’s album. Sung by the Nooran sisters, Jyoti and Sultana, “Patakha Guddi” became the film’s anthem even before its release.

In subsequent Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared three gorgeous stills of herself, Randeep Hooda and Imtiaz Ali from the film’s shoot. Through the stories, the Kalank actor also asked her fans their favourite track from the Highway album.

Imtiaz Ali also posted an Instagram story to mark Highway’s anniversary.