scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 21, 2021
Latest news

Alia Bhatt celebrates seven years of Highway with these unseen photos

Alia Bhatt-starrer Highway released in 2014. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starred Randeep Hooda.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
February 21, 2021 1:37:43 pm
alia bhatt highway seven year anniversaryAlia Bhatt starred opposite Randeep Hooda in Imtiaz Ali's Highway in 2014. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram, Imtiaz Ali/Instagram)

Actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday revisited the filming of her second screen outing, Highway, on its seventh anniversary. The coming-of-age drama co-starred Randeep Hooda and was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Even though Highway wasn’t a commercial success, it has garnered a dedicated following over the years. In fact, Highway is considered one of Alia’s career best performances, especially given she was just one film old when she worked on it.

Besides the story and the performances by the lead actors, Highway remains memorable for its fantastic score by music maestro AR Rahman. To celebrate the seventh anniversary of Highway, Alia Bhatt shared short videos of herself riding in a car listening to “Patakha Guddi” from the film’s album. Sung by the Nooran sisters, Jyoti and Sultana, “Patakha Guddi” became the film’s anthem even before its release.

In subsequent Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared three gorgeous stills of herself, Randeep Hooda and Imtiaz Ali from the film’s shoot. Through the stories, the Kalank actor also asked her fans their favourite track from the Highway album.

highway anniversary alia bhatt imtiaz ali Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Imtiaz Ali from Highway shoot. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) highway alia bhatt randeep hooda Randeep Hooda in a still from Highway that released in 2014. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) alia bhatt highway anniversary Alia Bhatt celebrated seven years of Highway with throwback photos. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Imtiaz Ali also posted an Instagram story to mark Highway’s anniversary.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: The road to Bigg Boss 14 finale

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement