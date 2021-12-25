scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Christmas with the Kapoors: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate with his mom Neetu, see pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas with the family, including Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
December 25, 2021 11:08:38 am
Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor- ChristmasAlia Bhatt celebrates Christmas with Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been by each other’s side through the holiday season. After a pre-Christmas dinner with friends on Thursday, Alia and Ranbir were seen together on Christmas eve, and they were joined by his mother Neetu Kapoor.

The duo have been setting couple goals for many, and this festive season they are definitely painting the town red with their chic looks. As they stepped out for Christmas celebrations, they made sure to dress to impress. Alia wore a red dress, and she was accompanied by her sister Shaheen, who opted for a green sequinned dress.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas with Alia Bhatt and his mother Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt- Christmas Alia Bhatt wore a red dress to celebrate Christmas with Ranbir Kapoor and his family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ranbir complemented Alia’s look with a black suit paired with a white T-shirt. The paparazzi snapped Ranbir and Alia arriving for dinner together. Later, Neetu and Ranbir graciously posed for the paparazzi, too.

Ranbir- Neetu Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt- Shaheen Bhatt- Soni Razdan Shaheen Bhatt posted pictures with sister AliaBhatt and mother Soni Razdan on her Instagram stories.
Shaheen also took to Instagram Stories to share pictures she clicked with Alia and their mother Soni Razdan, before leaving for Christmas dinner with the Kapoors.

While fans are showering a lot of love on Alia and Ranbir, they are also looking forward to seeing the couple share screen space together for the first time. The two will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is reportedly scheduled for a September 9 release next year.

 

