Christmas with the Kapoors: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate with his mom Neetu, see pics

December 25, 2021 11:08:38 am
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been by each other’s side through the holiday season. After a pre-Christmas dinner with friends on Thursday, Alia and Ranbir were seen together on Christmas eve, and they were joined by his mother Neetu Kapoor.
The duo have been setting couple goals for many, and this festive season they are definitely painting the town red with their chic looks. As they stepped out for Christmas celebrations, they made sure to dress to impress. Alia wore a red dress, and she was accompanied by her sister Shaheen, who opted for a green sequinned dress.
Ranbir complemented Alia’s look with a black suit paired with a white T-shirt. The paparazzi snapped Ranbir and Alia arriving for dinner together. Later, Neetu and Ranbir graciously posed for the paparazzi, too.
Shaheen also took to Instagram Stories to share pictures she clicked with Alia and their mother Soni Razdan, before leaving for Christmas dinner with the Kapoors.
While fans are showering a lot of love on Alia and Ranbir, they are also looking forward to seeing the couple share screen space together for the first time. The two will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is reportedly scheduled for a September 9 release next year.
