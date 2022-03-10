Alia Bhatt cannot stop smiling as Ranbir Kapoor plays the protective partner. See photos

Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently photographed stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai. While the couple looked cute, what caught everyone’s attention was how protective Ranbir was being of girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Dressed in all-white, Alia looked pretty as a picture and was seen smiling for the paparazzi, even as boyfriend Ranbir — dressed in a pair of white pants and patterned shirt was seen holding the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor by her waist as she waded through a crowd of adoring fans.

Ranbir and Alia were spotted together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir and Alia were spotted together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt cannot stop smiling. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt cannot stop smiling. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir and Alia clicked outside an eatery. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir and Alia clicked outside an eatery. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Very soon, both the actors will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in significant parts.

Meanwhile, Alia is riding a massive success wave, both in terms of critical acclaim and box office numbers, with her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial — which also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh — sees Alia playing a real-life figure for the first time in her decade-long film career. She will also going Gal Gadot in Netflix’s Heart of Stone, which will also mark her international debut.

Praising Bhatt’s performance and giving it a three-star rating, The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “What raises it above your standard Bhansali spectacle is Bhatt’s willingness to go the mile: beneath the cuss-words, the drunken binges and the speechifying-on-podiums, some of which come off as ‘acting’, Alia Bhatt makes her Gangubai real. We are made to feel the pain of the women whose lives are so circumscribed and who feel so abandoned by their loved ones that they can find camaraderie, rough and tumble it may be, only amongst themselves.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which marks the first collaboration of Bhatt and Bhansali, is currently running in theatres.