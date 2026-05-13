Alia Bhatt graces the Cannes red carpet in a princess-like gown as she drops her 4th look

The Cannes Film Festival is back, and once again, the spotlight is on Alia Bhatt. Making her second appearance at the prestigious event, following a widely celebrated debut last year, the actress has been keeping fans captivated with daily glimpses of her festival looks.

On Wednesday evening, Alia was seen gracing the red carpet in a stunning ice blue gown. Alia was attending the premiere of A Woman’s Life at the festival.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP) Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

Alia Bhatt poses for photographers at Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Alia Bhatt poses for photographers at Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Alia took to her Instagram story to share her look. Tagging Loreal Paris, she wrote, “Almost time.” In the clip, the actress is seen from behind, revealing the back of a stunning gown as she opens the curtains to let in the light.