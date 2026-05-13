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Alia Bhatt graces the Cannes red carpet in a princess-like gown as she drops her 4th look
Alia Bhatt is turning heads at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, with both her fashion choices and her perspectives.
The Cannes Film Festival is back, and once again, the spotlight is on Alia Bhatt. Making her second appearance at the prestigious event, following a widely celebrated debut last year, the actress has been keeping fans captivated with daily glimpses of her festival looks.
On Wednesday evening, Alia was seen gracing the red carpet in a stunning ice blue gown. Alia was attending the premiere of A Woman’s Life at the festival.
Alia took to her Instagram story to share her look. Tagging Loreal Paris, she wrote, “Almost time.” In the clip, the actress is seen from behind, revealing the back of a stunning gown as she opens the curtains to let in the light.
Alia Bhatt’s Cannes’ looks so far:
Her debut appearance had already left an impression: she wore a delicate, princess-style frock in soft blue and green hues with a double gradient. Choosing a minimalistic approach, she went jewellery-free, paired her outfit with understated makeup, and styled her hair in a neat bun for a sophisticated French Riviera look.
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For the red carpet, she opted for a blush pink strapless gown featuring a structured corset that highlighted her figure, complemented by flowing sheer drapes along her arms. A pink gemstone necklace with matching earrings added sparkle, while subtle makeup and soft eye definition completed the ensemble.
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On the second day of the festival, Alia embraced a modern twist on traditional Indian attire, wearing a draped ivory Chanderi dhoti skirt paired with a sculpted, embroidered corset. The ensemble featured soft pre-structured drapes, cowl detailing, and an elongated train. A delicate rhinestone bindi and nose ring added a touch of desi charm, while sleek straight hair and ivory heels polished the look.
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‘We are catering just to the men’
Beyond fashion, Alia sparked conversations with her reflections on Bollywood’s gender dynamics. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, she said: “In India, when we talk about box office and numbers, there is a conversation that comes up pretty often, which is 75% of the movie-going audience is male, so we need to cater to the masses. This conversation comes up quite a bit. I wonder if we are catering just to the men, then what happens to the women? I am not saying alienate the men, but why do we have to alienate anyone? Why do we have to cater to one gender? Why can’t we make movies that are gender-agnostic, where the storytelling takes centre stage? So, whether it stars a man or a woman, that should not matter. It is the storytelling that should matter. I’m just hoping we have more of that.”
Up next for Alia Bhatt
Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She is also gearing up for the highly anticipated spy actioner Alpha by Yash Raj Films, co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol.
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