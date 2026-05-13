Ivory drapes and a lace umbrella: Alia Bhatt channels vintage royalty on Day 2 of Cannes 2026

After making a striking impression on the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival 2026, Alia Bhatt returned with another standout fashion moment on day two. Fresh pictures and videos from the French Riviera have been doing the rounds online. The actor inaugurated Bharat Pavilion at the Cannes festival with director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Alia’s look on day 2 of Cannes 2026

For her second day at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt embraced vintage glamour in an elegant ivory draped saree-inspired ensemble. The look featured a structured sweetheart neckline with delicate embellishments and a corset-style bodice that flowed into soft pleated drapes.

alia bhatt’s third look for the cannes film festival 🦢 pic.twitter.com/ikmPPHGvWg — ‎ً (@softiealiaa) May 13, 2026

Alia carried a lace umbrella while walking outdoors, bringing a regal, almost European summer-romance feel to the appearance. She styled the outfit with soft waves, minimal jewellery and dewy makeup.

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Alia’s red carpet moment

The actor’s latest appearance comes a day after she made headlines for her glamorous Cannes red-carpet debut this year. For the opening ceremony and premiere of The Electric Kiss, Alia wore a dramatic couture gown by designer Tamara Ralph. The blush-toned outfit featured a sculpted corset silhouette, sweeping train and flowing chiffon scarf inspired by vintage Hollywood glamour.

The standout element of Alia Bhatt’s red-carpet look was a custom necklace crafted with an extraordinary 168.27 carats of rare pink coral. At its centre sat a remarkable 5.53-carat Golconda Type IIa diamond, known for its exceptional purity and rarity. She completed the jewellery look with square Asscher-cut diamond earrings from Chopard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Apart from her red-carpet appearances, Alia was seen meeting Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr., supermodel Heidi Klum, veteran Hollywood star Jane Fonda and French actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

One viral clip from the evening showed Alia warmly greeting Carlos Sainz Jr. before the two shared a conversation. Other pictures captured her posing alongside the international guests during the event.

Superstar #AliaBhatt having a convo with Formula 1 Driver Carlos Sainz at Cannes. pic.twitter.com/YkSMVISb4I — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) May 13, 2026

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Alia’s first look from the French Riviera

Before her red carpet appearance on day one, Alia had also stepped out in a custom creation by designer Yash Patil. Inspired by 1950s couture silhouettes, the look featured a fitted bodice with angular detailing, a drop waist and a voluminous skirt layered with silk organza and tulle. The ensemble was elevated by hand-painted artwork created by Ahmedabad-based mural artist Basuri Chokshi, inspired by the French Riviera and its dreamy landscapes.

Soft glam makeup, rosy tones and side-swept hair styled into a loose bun completed the romantic aesthetic of the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

This year marks Alia Bhatt’s second appearance at Cannes after making her debut at the prestigious film festival in 2025.