Alia Bhatt calls out ‘regressive’ reporting around her pregnancy: ‘The man is also having a child, why bother only the woman’

When actor Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, she was shooting for her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone in London. Soon after, there were reports suggesting that her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor will ‘pick her up’ from London after her shoot and these reports irked the Darlings actor. Alia recently opened up about the reports and said that she had to speak up because the ‘feminist inside’ her woke up after this incident.

In an interview with Goodtimes, the actor called the reports regressive and said, “It is a section of certain mainstream media conversation which I think is extremely jaded and dated and regressive and all those words we try to run away from. In the garb of writing a positive article, if you are going to actually be saying that a woman’s life is now going to be topsy and turvy, then that’s a bit unfair. You are not saying that about the man. The man is also having a child so why do you only bother the woman.”

Alia took to social media to react to these reports. Talking about the same, she said, “The only reason I reacted was because it was going for a hardcore commentary and the feminist inside me woke up with all the knives and guns blazing.”

At the time, Alia took to social media and wrote, “Meanwhile in some people’s heads we still live in some patriarchal world.. fyi. (sic).” It further read, “Nothing has gotten delayed!! No one needs to PICK anyone up I am a woman not a parcel!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you’ll have a doctor’s certification as well :)”

Alia’s latest release Darlings has opened to good reviews. The actor will next be seen in Brahmastra, followed by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.