‘I am not a parcel’: Alia Bhatt calls out ‘archaic way of thinking’ as report suggests Ranbir Kapoor will pick her up from London

Actor Alia Bhatt, who thanked her followers on Instagram on Tuesday for all the wishes for her pregnancy announcement, shared a screenshot of a publication that suggested that Alia’s husband Ranbir Kapoor would be picking her up from London after she wraps her shoot for Heart of Stone. Alia was quite offended by the implication that she needed to be ‘picked up’ by her husband.

Alia shared a message on Instagram that read, “Meanwhile in some people’s heads we still live in some patriarchal world.. fyi. (sic).” It further read, “Nothing has gotten delayed!! No one needs to PICK anyone up I am a woman not a parcel!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you’ll have a doctor’s certification as well :)”.

Alia Bhatt shared this screenshot on Instagram. Alia Bhatt shared this screenshot on Instagram.

The screenshot shared by Alia suggested that she would be taking rest after she returns from the shoot in London. “This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archaic way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me… my shot is ready,” she concluded.

Alia has a packed calendar for 2022. She will next be seen in Brahmastra with husband Ranbir in September. She also has Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline, apart from her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone.

Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy with an Instagram post. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful, intimate wedding in April at their residence in Mumbai. As soon as they announced their pregnancy on Instagram, family members Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and other members of the Bollywood fraternity showered their love on soon-to-be parents.