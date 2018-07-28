Inside Alia Bhatt’s Bulgaria diaries

Alia Bhatt is in Bulgaria for the shoot of her film Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt is in Bulgaria for the shoot of her film Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt has been in Bulgaria for the shoot of supernatural fiction Brahmastra for quite some time now. Accompanying her is not only the cast and crew of Ayan Mukerji directorial but also her dearest pals including BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Apart from working hard on her next which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, the 25-year-old actor is having a great time with her friends as well. Also, Alia has made sure to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts and thus has been sharing many pictures from the picturesque locales of Bulgaria.

The latest photo on her Instagram handle has her striking a pose with her girlfriends. Captioning the image, Alia wrote, “A little lurk, a little smirk ☺️.” Another photo, where Alia was all smiles has the caption, “Bulgarian mamuhs 🌞👯‍♀️,” written along with it. The three pretty girls looked lovely in their colour coordinated attires as they went out on a bright sunny day.

Alia Bhatt strikes a pose with her friends in Bulgaria. Alia Bhatt strikes a pose with her friends in Bulgaria.

Alia Bhatt looks lovely as she goes out with her friends in Bulgaria. Alia Bhatt looks lovely as she goes out with her friends in Bulgaria.

Earlier too the Raazi actor’s Instagram account had her many photos with the team of Brahmastra. She also credited rumoured beau Ranbir for clicking her picture with bestie Akansha.

Check out all the photos of Alia Bhatt from Bulgaria

Here’s another photo of Alia Bhatt having fun in Bulgaria. Here’s another photo of Alia Bhatt having fun in Bulgaria.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan’s this photo was clicked by Ranbir Kapoor in Bulgaria. Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan’s this photo was clicked by Ranbir Kapoor in Bulgaria.

Alia Bhatt shared this photo on her Intsagram account with the caption, “window window wonder wonder 🐱” Alia Bhatt shared this photo on her Intsagram account with the caption, “window window wonder wonder 🐱”

“take you wonder by wonder 🧚‍♂️,” read the caption of Alia Bhatt’s this photo on Instagram. “take you wonder by wonder 🧚‍♂️,” read the caption of Alia Bhatt’s this photo on Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are shooting for Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are shooting for Brahmastra.

Nagarjuna strikes a pose with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji. (Photo credit: Nagarjuna Akkineni/Twitter) Nagarjuna strikes a pose with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji. (Photo credit: Nagarjuna Akkineni/Twitter)

Can you spot Ranbir Kapoor in the background? (Photo credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Can you spot Ranbir Kapoor in the background? (Photo credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Brahmastra is said to be the first part of a trilogy. Besides Ranbir, Alia, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the film features Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. It will hit the theaters in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd