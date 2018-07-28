Inside Alia Bhatt’s Bulgaria diaries

Alia Bhatt has been in Bulgaria for the shoot of supernatural fiction Brahmastra for quite some time now. Accompanying her is not only the cast and crew of Ayan Mukerji directorial but also her dearest pals including BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Apart from working hard on her next which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, the 25-year-old actor is having a great time with her friends as well. Also, Alia has made sure to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts and thus has been sharing many pictures from the picturesque locales of Bulgaria.
The latest photo on her Instagram handle has her striking a pose with her girlfriends. Captioning the image, Alia wrote, “A little lurk, a little smirk ☺️.” Another photo, where Alia was all smiles has the caption, “Bulgarian mamuhs 🌞👯♀️,” written along with it. The three pretty girls looked lovely in their colour coordinated attires as they went out on a bright sunny day.
Earlier too the Raazi actor’s Instagram account had her many photos with the team of Brahmastra. She also credited rumoured beau Ranbir for clicking her picture with bestie Akansha.
Check out all the photos of Alia Bhatt from Bulgaria
Brahmastra is said to be the first part of a trilogy. Besides Ranbir, Alia, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the film features Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. It will hit the theaters in 2019.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App