Friday, June 11, 2021
Inside Alia Bhatt's brunch with sister Shaheen and BFFs Anushka and Akansha Ranjan

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt met their close friends Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan for lunch. Alia will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

June 11, 2021 9:56:52 pm
alia shaheen bhatt anushka akansha ranjan lunch new photosAlia Bhatt is set to resume shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi soon. (Photo: Instagramusaamahsiddique)

Actor Alia Bhatt spent her Friday afternoon with her best friends in Mumbai. The Bollywood star, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, caught up with BFFs Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others. The gang took to their Instagram accounts and shared several clicks from the brunch.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Happy souls #BrunchinWithTheFam.” Akansha also posted photos on her Instagram stories.

Also seen in the clicks are fashion blogger Usaamah Siddique and owner of celebrity label Summer Somewhere, Meghna Goyal. Usaamah’s caption on Instagram read, “good vibes only.”

alia bhatt akansha ranjan bffs Alia Bhatt met her BFFs on Friday. (Photo: Instagram/akansharanjankapoor) alia bhatt akansha ranjan lunch photos Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are close friends with Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan. (Photo: Instagram/akansharanjankapoor) alia bhatt akansha anushka ranjan shaheen Fashion blogger Usaamah Siddique and owner of celebrity label Summer Somewhere, Meghna Goyal were also at the brunch. (Photo: Instagram/akansharanjankapoor)

 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR in her kitty. In Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra, Alia is paired opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, on the other hand, will feature in Netflix’s upcoming anthology film Ray.

