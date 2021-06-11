Inside Alia Bhatt’s brunch with sister Shaheen and BFFs Anushka and Akansha Ranjan

June 11, 2021 9:56:52 pm
Actor Alia Bhatt spent her Friday afternoon with her best friends in Mumbai. The Bollywood star, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, caught up with BFFs Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others. The gang took to their Instagram accounts and shared several clicks from the brunch.
Sharing a photo on Instagram, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Happy souls #BrunchinWithTheFam.” Akansha also posted photos on her Instagram stories.
Also seen in the clicks are fashion blogger Usaamah Siddique and owner of celebrity label Summer Somewhere, Meghna Goyal. Usaamah’s caption on Instagram read, “good vibes only.”
Check out all the clicks shared by Alia Bhatt’s friends:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Alia Bhatt has films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR in her kitty. In Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra, Alia is paired opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, on the other hand, will feature in Netflix’s upcoming anthology film Ray.
