Alia Bhatt brings Gangubai Kathiawadi’s ‘gangsta ways’ to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday. He organised a small party at his office in Mumbai. In attendance were Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt and other celebrities including Meezaan Jafri, Sharmin Segal and Ismail Darbar among others.

Before the party, the filmmaker announced the release date and teaser of his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi that has Alia in the titular role. As she reached Bhansali’s office for the party, the actor struck a pose with the filmmaker and recreated some of her iconic poses from the teaser.

Check out a few photos and videos from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday celebration.

The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi received a lot of appreciation from the film industry. Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter, “Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team.” Akshay Kumar also said that Gangubhai Kathiawadi teaser has suitably impressed him. Karan Johar shared, “With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical…. What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can’t wait to see this on the big screen! 🔥 @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks the first collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is based on a chapter of S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film explores the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi who was pushed into prostitution and went on to foster ties with many underworld dons and even got a hold over certain portions in Mumbai. She became the owner of a brothel. She is said to have championed the rights of sex workers.