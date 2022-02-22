Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘papa ki pari’ comment, her claim Gangubai Kathiawadi will bomb: ‘Lord Krishna said…’

Actor Alia Bhatt has avoided commenting on Kangana Ranaut‘s repeated attacks on her, which have increased in intensity in the days leading up to the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. But she recently broke her streak of silence by quoting from the Bhagavad Gita.

“Lord Krishna had said in The Gita, inaction in action. That’s what I will say,” she said at a press event for Gangubai Kathiawadi in Kolkata, as reported by Zoom. Alia’s response comes after Kangana, in an unprovoked attack, called Alia a ‘papa ki pari’ and predicted that Gangubai Kathiawadi will lose Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also featuring Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, the film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It is scheduled to release in theatres on Friday.

Kangana first attacked Alia several years ago, claiming that Alia didn’t repay the favour when she, Kangana, needed Bollywood bigwigs to post about her film on public platforms. She proceeded to call Alia a puppet of filmmaker Karan Johar’s, said that she belongs to a ‘nepo-gang’ and called her a ‘mediocre’ actor. She has also commented on Alia’s boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.

In a series of Instagram Stories that she shared last week, Kangana wrote, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office … for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won’t change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films … Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

She continued, “Bollywood mafia daddy papa who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release. People need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations.”

Kangana’s last release was Thalaivii, which bombed at the box office and earned mixed reviews. She will make her reality TV debut this week as the host of AltBalaji’s Lock Upp.