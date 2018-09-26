Alia Bhatt on Brahmastra: This film will take cinema to another level

Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt said her upcoming fantasy-adventure trilogy Brahamastra will be a step ahead in terms of filmmaking. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the series is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

“We are very excited for the film. It is a step ahead. This will take cinema to another level. I am excited for next year,” Alia told reporters at an event on Tuesday.

The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and will see Ranbir Kapoor playing a character with special powers. Alia will also be seen working with father Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Talking about collaborating with Mahesh Bhatt for the first time, the actor said, “It’s beautiful, it’s amazing. It’s a dream come true. My father is directing me. One can’t ask for anything better. It’s going to be very special,” she said.

While the first part of Brahmastra is slated to be released on August 15 next year, Sadak 2 will hit the screens March 25, 2020. In Sadak, Alia will be seen with Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Apart from these two films, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. Gully Boy releases in 2019. Alia Bhatt is also working on Dharma Productions’ two period dramas, Kalank and Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App