Alia Bhatt’s bodyguard gets emotional on seeing her as bride: ‘From holding your tiny hands to…’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday in the presence of close friends and family members. Their wedding took place at Ranbir’s house in Mumbai. Alia announced her wedding with a special social media post, and since then, the couple has been receiving congratulatory messages from their well-wishers. Alia and Ranbir’s bodyguards, who have been associated with the Bollywood stars for a long time, also congratulated them on social media.

Alia’s bodyguard Sunil Talekar posted a photo of himself with the newlyweds. Along with the photo, he wrote, “From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today 💖.” Many Instagram users found Sunil’s post for Alia “sweet”. One of them commented on the photo saying, “Caption😍😍😍😍soooo sweet❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Another added, “Cutest caption ever😭.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunil (@suniltalekar1977)

Yusuf Ibrahim, who is Ranbir’s bodyguard, also extended his warm wishes to the newlyweds. He also shared a photo of himself with the couple and wrote, “Shhhhhhhhhhhh………….. Mubrook (Congratulations) Mr & Mrs Kapoor @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yusuf Ibrahim (@yusuf_911)

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was a well-guarded affair. The couple tried to keep all the details about their wedding a secret. Apart from the bodyguards, the police personnel were also present outside Vastu to ensure that the function unfolded smoothly.

After the wedding, Ranbir and Alia met the media who had waited for them to make an appearance all day. They thanked them for coming and even sent ‘ladoos’ and food packets for the paparazzi. Ranbir picked Alia up in his arms as he returned to his house after meeting his fans and the media.