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Alia Bhatt blushes as Ranbir Kapoor escorts her after dinner with Vicky, Bhansali, watch
Ranbir Kapoor was seen holding Alia Bhatt by the waist and gently guiding her towards their car after a dinner with their Love & War team in Mumbai.
It was a busy Saturday for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. While Alia and Vicky, who will soon share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love & War, walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra, Ranbir joined the team of his upcoming film Ramayana for a promotional event with YouTube star MrBeast. The evening ended with Ranbir and Alia stepping out for dinner with their Love & War team, including Vicky and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
As they made their way past the paparazzi gathered outside the dinner venue, Ranbir was seen holding Alia by the waist and gently guiding her towards their car. Alia smiled and appeared to blush at her husband’s affectionate gesture. The moment was captured by the paparazzi and has since caught the attention of fans on social media.
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Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently working together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.
Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal turn showstoppers
Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt, dressed in a stunning ivory saree, and Vicky Kaushal, who wore a bandhgala sherwani, turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan showcase. Alia received loud cheers from her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, who were present at the event.
Later, as Neetu and Soni left the venue together, the paparazzi asked them about their granddaughter Raha. Neetu appeared surprised by the question and replied, “Raha bahut achhi hai (Raha is doing very well).”
Neetu then jokingly told Soni and the paparazzi, “Raha ki mummy, Raha ki nani, Raha ki dadi, Raha ke papa, humara kuch nahi hai (Raha’s mother, Raha’s maternal grandmother, Raha’s paternal grandmother, Raha’s father, there’s nothing about us).” She was seemingly referring to how the family members are constantly asked about Raha, while they themselves get little attention.
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Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana promotions with MrBeast
Meanwhile, several clips from Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana promotional event also surfaced on social media. The makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film are stepping up their promotional campaign as they prepare to take the Indian epic to audiences worldwide.
YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, joined the Ramayana team for a special promotional event in Mumbai. MrBeast, who is currently in India, attended the event with Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.
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His appearance is part of the film’s wider promotional strategy as the makers look to connect with audiences beyond India. The event was held at the DNEG/Prime Focus office in Mumbai, where MrBeast also received a traditional Indian welcome before interacting with the audience.
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