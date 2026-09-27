Alia Bhatt blushes as Ranbir Kapoor escorts her after dinner with Vicky, Bhansali, watch

It was a busy Saturday for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. While Alia and Vicky, who will soon share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love & War, walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra, Ranbir joined the team of his upcoming film Ramayana for a promotional event with YouTube star MrBeast. The evening ended with Ranbir and Alia stepping out for dinner with their Love & War team, including Vicky and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

As they made their way past the paparazzi gathered outside the dinner venue, Ranbir was seen holding Alia by the waist and gently guiding her towards their car. Alia smiled and appeared to blush at her husband’s affectionate gesture. The moment was captured by the paparazzi and has since caught the attention of fans on social media.