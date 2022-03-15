‘Most beautiful’ Alia Bhatt gets birthday wishes from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima, mother Neetu

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th birthday today. To make her day special, she has taken a vacation with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. Meanwhile, the actor has gotten a special birthday wish from her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor wished Alia on her birthday by sharing a photo of the two of them together. In the photo, the duo twinned in black and smiled from ear to ear. Along with the picture, the Neetu wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful inside out.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Alia on social media. Posting a picture from what looks like a family dinner, Riddhima wrote, “Happiest bday my beautiful Aaloo! Love you so much.” In the photo, Alia is seated beside Riddhima. It also features Ranbir’s niece and Riddhima’s daughter Samara.

Alia often attends Kapoor family get-togethers. Recently, she attended the screening of late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, along with Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima, Randhir Kapoor, and Armaan Jain, among others.

Alia recently spoke to journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story about her relationship with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She said that he often compares her to an ‘alien’. In fact, this is something that him and her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, have bonded over. She said, “It’s strange. Ranbir says that to me all the time… He says this to me. You’re a strange person, strange being. He says that a lot. You’re an alien. What are you? You’re an alien.”

She added, “I don’t probe too much. I find it cute, so I just blush and I take it in. Even when Ranbir looks at my childhood photos, he says, ‘Look at your eyes. God, you’re an alien. What is this? What are these eyes?’ So he’s seeing something… So my father and he bond on this.”

On the work front, Alia is basking in the success of her latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi. On Monday, a new song from her upcoming film RRR, titled “Etthara Jenda” was released. Also featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 25.