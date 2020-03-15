Happy birthday Alia Bhatt: Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan share adorable photos

Alia Bhatt turned 27 today. (Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram, Pooja Bhatt/Instagram) Alia Bhatt turned 27 today. (Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram, Pooja Bhatt/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has turned 27 today. The actor has been receiving wishes from her friends, fans and family members.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan posted adorable photos of baby Alia and wrote a long note.

“Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say …. all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always … Mama ♥♥” the post read.

The team of RRR, Alia’s Telugu debut film, tweeted, “Here’s wishing the best to a phenomenal actor and charming personality! Happy birthday @aliaa08… We can’t wait for you to join us!”

The Bollywood actor is paired opposite Telugu star Ram Charan, who will play the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film. As per the sources, Bhatt will be seen in the look of a young girl from the early 1900s. Her character will appear at a crucial point in the story, determining the course of the film.

Wishing her sister a very happy birthday, Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and wrote, “Then. Now. Forever… Happy Birthday” Bhatt also shared adorable photos of Alia along with the Twitter.

Happy Birthday to one of the most beautiful & talented actresses of our Industry! May you shine brighter & brighter @aliaa08!#HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt 🎊🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/GBxxRmHHL6 — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) March 15, 2020

One @aliaa08, many emotions! To the actor that became an icon for a generation, the girl who became a woman of many talents & an undeniable force of nature…happy birthday from the #Dharma family!♥#HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/6vhkUwm6JO — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 15, 2020

Akanksha Ranjan, who marked her debut with Netflix film Guilty, shared an adorable video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “My love my life my angel my baby my heart and my soul, apple of my eye and twinkle of my star.”

On the work front, apart from RRR, Alia has Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Gangubai Kathiawadi in her kitty.

