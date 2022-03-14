How Alia Bhatt is spending her birthday vacation: From pool time to a happy dinner date, see pics

After ruling box office with her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is taking a much-needed vacation. The actor, who is set to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday, was seen heading out of Mumbai with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. On Monday, Shaheen treated fans to a perfect picture of the birthday girl, while Alia gave a glimpse of how she kickstarted her day. In another picture, the duo posed together. The two are having a great time together, and their Instagram updates are proof.

Alia will be turning 29 on March 15. While the actor seemed to be happy spending her birthday away from the city, fans wondered if her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor will miss the bash. Ranbir is in Mumbai. The actor is busy with Luv Ranjan’s untitled film, which sees him sharing the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor.

During the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia opened up on how secure she feels about her relationship with Ranbir.

The actor, who feels she has “gone past the point where I would hide” the relationship, told indianexpress.com, “I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. In the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with.”

While she is basking in the success of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, she has a fantastic line-up of films to look forward to. The actor has RRR, Darlings, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Brahmastra in her kitty. She has also announced her international debut with Gal Gadot in Netflux’s Heart of Stone.

“I am very excited for the films I am doing. Moreover, these are the films that I believe deserve be watched in a theatre. There is one film, Darlings, that I believed can be watched on OTT. But RRR and Brahmastra are films that deserve full theatre experience, such big films in thermal of their vision,” she said.