Alia Bhatt celebrates birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Masaba Gupta and others

It is Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s birthday today and the actor rang in the special day with her loved ones on Thursday night in Mumbai. Dressed in a black floral number, the Gully Boy actor cut multiple cakes with guests like Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar in attendance.

The bash was held at Alia’s Juhu home in the city and was marked by the presence of her mother Soni Razdan and childhood buddy Masaba Gupta. Masaba also took to Instagram to wish the actor a happy birthday with a post that read, “You were pure magic since we were babies …. and you continue to be pure magic…. Happy birthday Alu.”

Here are some of the photos from Alia Bhatt’s party:

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji also Instagrammed an anime feature from the upcoming fantasy project and wrote, “Happy Birthday #Brahmastra.” In a video shared by a fan account, Alia can be seen cutting three cakes as her mother Soni could be seen leaning behind her singing “Happy Birthday” along with the rest of her friends.

While Ranbir Kapoor shied away from the shutterbugs, Karan Johar, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal had no qualms in posing for photographers.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s production venture Kalank, wherein she will share screen space with the likes of Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sonakshi Sinha. The actor also has Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the pipeline.