Alia Bhatt parties on birthday with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora as Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima shares adorable photos

Alia Bhatt’s birthday bash was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, but with actor’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor — who is recuperating after testing positive for the coronavirus — absent from the party. Alia Bhatt celebrates her 28th birthday today. The actor was attending a friend’s wedding in Jaipur but she flew back to attend the party organised by director Karan Johar.

The party was a star-studded event with Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora, director Ayan Mukherji, and many others, in attendance.

In pictures shared on fan pages, birthday girl Alia looks stunning in her little black shiny dress while Deepika flaunted her all-white attire. The actor also shared the picture on her social media handles.

On Sunday evening, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sent early wishes to Alia. Sharing three photos on her Instagram stories, Riddhima wrote, “Happiest birthday beautiful doll. We love you so much.” The photos feature Alia with Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Sheheen Bhatt, among others.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

Here’s a perfect picture of Alia with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima and others. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram) Here’s a perfect picture of Alia with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima and others. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram) Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

On the work front, Alia recently shared the teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film marks Alia’s first collaboration with SLB. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR, in which she will be seen playing the character of Sita. The actor on Sunday shared a still and announced that her first look from the film will be shared on Monday. Alia is also waiting for the release of Brahmastra, which stars her alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Last week, the actor shared photos from the sets of Ayan Mukherji directorial with a caption that read, “it’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything.”