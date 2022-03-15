Alia Bhatt’s birthday: When Ranbir Kapoor and her family members addressed Alia as ‘firecracker’, ‘extra-terrestrial’and ‘angel girl’

Alia Bhatt – A name that needs no introduction! Over the years, Alia has proved herself as an actor by playing a wide variety of roles. Setting aside the Bhatt tag, the actor has cemented her position in Bollywood solely with her hard work. On Alia’s 29th birthday, let’s look at how the bubbly actor is perceived by her loved ones.

When talking about Alia, we have to mention her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship since 2017. The two were set to tie the knot in 2020, but the pandemic forced them to postpone the wedding.

In January this year, when the couple graced the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 finale to promote their movie Brahmastra, Ranbir talked about Alia. He said, “I think Alia is more than the storm in my life. She is a firecracker.” When Alia interjected and said that she hoped it was an environment-friendly firecracker, Ranbir agreed and said, “You have to stay calm around her. She’s always blasting.”

While Ranbir Kapoor has not opened up about his relationship with Alia Bhatt, he recently earned the tag of “best boyfriend ever”. After the release of Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, Ranbir was asked by the paparazzi if he liked the trailer of his girlfriend’s new film. He soon raised his arms over his head to form a backward namaste pose à la Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film.

Alia later posted a collage of herself and Ranbir doing the Gangubai Kathiawadi pose on her Instagram story. The caption read, “Best boyfriend ever.”

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi released, Alia Bhatt has been garnering a lot of praise from her fans, friends, colleagues and family.

After the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped, Mahesh Bhatt said that he is in awe of his daughter Alia’s performance in the film.

Mahesh said that Alia can perform the way she performs because she “has not moulded herself to a model”.

He also shared a piece of advice for Alia. The filmmaker told her not to seek the acceptance of the world and “she should remain as she is”.

In a recent conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt, Alia Bhatt’s parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan spoke about their daughter.

The happy dad shared, “I think what is unique about Alia is that she has an unquenchable thirst to go higher and higher. She realises that the talent comes from a different part of herself. So she has been able to do this tightrope walking of keeping the locomotive of going ahead and fuelling that but also tremendous empathy and a heart as open as a child. She soaks in life.”

Mahesh Bhatt also expressed his concerns about Alia Bhatt becoming ‘power drunk’.

He said that she experienced instant stardom after her first film, Student of the Year, and has somehow navigated success without letting it go to her head.

Mahesh revealed that he went to Amitbah Bachchan with a concern about Alia’s future.

“I asked him, ‘Sooner or later, we all peak and burnout. Don’t you think Alia will inevitably reach there someday at that crossroad?’” Mahesh Bhatt continued, adding, “Mr Bachchan said, ‘I don’t think so. Because she doesn’t know how she does it. She doesn’t know yet from where she gets it. She is a natural and let her be an enigma, a mystery.’”

Mom Soni Razdan said her darling daughter Alia Bhatt is “really lucky”. In an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com, Soni said, “I think I would be a terrible agent of Alia who would have messed it up for her completely. Thank god, I am not her agent. She is really lucky. She got completely saved.”

Alia’s step-sister and actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt too watched Gangubai Kathiawadi. In fact, Pooja watched the first-day first-show of the movie and shared her experience as she heard people whistling in the theatre.

“Usually, you don’t expect multiplex audiences to whistle and shout, but while watching Gangubai, I heard whistles, screams, yelling in the theatre,“ shared Pooja in an interview with Aaj Tak.

The happy sister said that Alia has “hit the mark and how”. She added, “She (Alia) was a girl, and now, she is a woman and she is dazzling.”

On Alia Bhatt’s birthday last year, sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote a long note on their bond. “My angel girl, You make life better in an immeasurable number of ways. You are my mirror, my witness, my ally, my support, my audience, my critic, my cheerleader, my entertainment, my sister, my child, my mother and my best friend all rolled into one very cute and clumsy package. This last year, brought us even closer and I’m so lucky to have you as a co-passenger on this journey. You bring so much joy and understanding to my life and I honestly don’t know what I would do without you. Happy birthday Sweetie,” wrote Shaheen Bhatt.

This post is a major sister goal! Isn’t it?

Mahesh Bhatt recently mentioned how he and Ranbir Kapoor think Alia Bhatt is an “extra-terrestrial” being. Confirming the same, Alia shared that both Mahesh and Ranbir think that she is an alien.

“Me and Ranbir often say that she is a bit of an enigma. She’s an ET (extra-terrestrial) that’s come to us and will remain a mystery. Let this rare bird be. Don’t put her in a cage or try to define her. She is as mysterious as life. One day she was born to us and she remains an enigma to us,” shared Mahesh during a chat with Mojo Story.

In an interview, Alia confirmed Mahesh and Ranbir’s opinion about her. She said, “It’s strange. Ranbir says that to me all the time. And this is the first time I’ve heard my father say it to me. He says this to me. You’re a strange person, strange being. He says that a lot. You’re an alien. What are you? You’re an alien.”

All these statements by Alia Bhatt’s loved ones tell us a lot about the actor.

A very happy birthday, Alia!