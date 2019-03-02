Have you seen these photos of Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar?

Tiger Shroff turned a year older today and the actor got a special wish from Punit Malhotra, director of his next film, Student Of The Year 2. Meanwhile, Disha Patani shared her glamorous pictures on her official Instagram handle, leaving her many followers in awe of her beauty. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also made the day special for all the Alia Bhatt fans as he shared her picture in his sparkling pink creation.

Check out the photos of Bollywood celebrities who dazzled up social media today:

Wishing Tiger Shroff, Punit Malhotra wrote on Twitter, “Here’s wishing the man who’s ready 365 days a year and the best student a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 😃👍🏻💪🏻 Have the best year @iTIGERSHROFF sir 😃.”

Manish Malhotra shared this photo of Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt on his Instagram handle.

Bhumi Pednekar shared her photo from the promotions of her recently released film Sonchiriya.

Malaika Arora posted a birthday wish for her mother. She shared a photo with her and her sister Amrita Arora. “Happy bday momsyyyyy 🤗♥️😘 @joycearora,” read the caption of the photo.

Disha Patani shared a series of photos in an all-white tradition outfit. She looked gorgeous in every shot.

Tamannah Bhatia was seen promoting Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel in Chennai at an event.

Choreographer and dancer Shakti Mohan shared an adorable click from her sister Neeti Mohan’s wedding. She captioned the photo, “The Conjuring Part 3 😈 Never ending pain of having a younger sister @muktimohan 👹.”

Juhi Chawla looked lovely as she posted photos from her niece’s Mehendi ceremony with the caption, “My niece Shivani’s Mehendi at our home …. how lovely is she looking … 💕💕💕🌟🌟🌟… and that’s her husband to be, Mathew .. he is SUCH a nice boy … 💕💕💕🌟🌟🌟God shower them with Love …. 💕🌟🙏😇.”

Ekta Kapoor shared a photo from her dear friend Krystle D’Souza’s birthday bash. Along with the photo, the director-producer wrote, “Angle smart! Pose ! Post!! #artofhidingextraweight ! Happie bday @krystledsouza.”

Dia Mirza shared a picture from her lovely evening and captioned it, “Evenings like these are etched in our memories forever ❤️ it is always so special experiencing the magic of maestros. Thank you @officialzakirhussain and @kunal.r.kapoor for the incredible #MemorialConcert every year. It’s a must do 🙏🏻 @prithvitheatre.”

Hina Khan, sharing a series of photos, wrote, “People will stare. Let’s go for it.”