Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

BFI’s head curator calls Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi ‘sensational’: ‘If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy…’

BFI National Archive's Robin Baker praised Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and recommended that his BAFTA and Academy-Award voting friends watch the film.

alia bhatt gangubai kathiawadiAlia Bhatt played the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt, who received a lot of acclaim for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, was recently praised for her incredible work in the film by BFI (British Film Institute) National Archive’s Robin Baker. In his Instagram caption, Baker wrote that if he was a member of the BAFTA or the Academy, he would vote for Alia Bhatt in the Best Actress category.

He called Bhatt’s performance “sensational” and called the film “big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable.” His caption read, “If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy (I’m not), this year I would be voting for Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India, 2022). She plays a prostitute turned underworld brothel madam turned campaigner for sex workers’ rights, and the joy of her performance is how she grows as her character develops.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Baker (@robinbakerbfi)

“The film is big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational. There’s the additional pleasure of the film’s classic Hindi cinema references – from Gangubai’s love of Dev Anand to scenes of cinema-going in the 50s and 60s to the numerous film posters lining the streets around Bombay’s red light district,” he added.

He also requested his BAFTA and Academy-Award voting friends to watch the film soon.

Also Read |Ashneer Grover reveals he rejected Virat Kohli as brand ambassador despite being offered Anushka Sharma in package deal: ‘Maine kaunse lehenge pehnane hain’

Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently in the middle of a campaign at the Oscars and the BAFTAs. As per a report in Deadline, the film has been submitted for all the key categories including – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and others for the 95th Academy Awards. Earlier, the film was submitted for all the major categories at the BAFTAs as well.

Apart from this, Alia’s name has been submitted for the Best Supporting Actress category at the Oscars for her work in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 16:34 IST
