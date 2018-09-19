Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Inside Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash: Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia and Kartik Aaryan in attendance

Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Patralekha and Neha Dhupia among others attended Akansha Ranjan's birthday bash.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: September 19, 2018 9:56:41 am
Alia Bhatt BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor birthday bash inside photos guests Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt returned back to Mumbai in time for her BFF Akansha Ranjan’s birthday.

Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash at a plus Mumbai hotel on Tuesday night saw BFF Alia Bhatt and a host of Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Other who attended the celebration include Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Patralekha, Krishna Jackie Shroff, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sophie Choudry, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu.

See Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan’s birthday party photos:

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor birthday photos alia This inside photo from the birthday bash was shared on social media. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt was seen posing at the party. Alia bhatt bffs birthday Samiksha Pednekar shared this inside click from the bash and wrote, “Pednekar x Ranjan 🌼 #HappyBirthdayKanch @akansharanjankapoor @anushkaranjan @psbhumi.” Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt was seen with a friend as she left the bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and Kartik Aaryan Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and Kartik Aaryan were also seen at Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Patralekha, Yasmin Karachiwala, Sophie Choudry Patralekha, Yasmin Karachiwala and Sophie Choudry posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Khemu Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Khemu attended the party. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Akansha Ranjan birthday guests A few more guests came to wish Akansha Ranjan a happy birthday. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

The girl gang also went for a birthday brunch earlier during the day and shared a few photos on Instagram, “Another year, another picture.. My love.. my sister! Happy 25th you 🙌🌻, ” read the caption of Alia’s photo of herself and friend Akansha.

See more photos from Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan’s brunch date:

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor alia Akansha Ranjan Kapoor alia Akansha Ranjan Kapoor alia Akansha Ranjan Kapoor alia

Alia will be seen next in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.

