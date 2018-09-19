Inside Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash: Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia and Kartik Aaryan in attendance

Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt returned back to Mumbai in time for her BFF Akansha Ranjan’s birthday. Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt returned back to Mumbai in time for her BFF Akansha Ranjan’s birthday.

Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash at a plus Mumbai hotel on Tuesday night saw BFF Alia Bhatt and a host of Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Other who attended the celebration include Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Patralekha, Krishna Jackie Shroff, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sophie Choudry, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu.

See Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan’s birthday party photos:

This inside photo from the birthday bash was shared on social media. This inside photo from the birthday bash was shared on social media.

Alia Bhatt was seen posing at the party. Alia Bhatt was seen posing at the party.

Samiksha Pednekar shared this inside click from the bash and wrote, “Pednekar x Ranjan 🌼 #HappyBirthdayKanch @akansharanjankapoor @anushkaranjan @psbhumi.” Samiksha Pednekar shared this inside click from the bash and wrote, “Pednekar x Ranjan 🌼 #HappyBirthdayKanch @akansharanjankapoor @anushkaranjan @psbhumi.”

Alia Bhatt was seen with a friend as she left the bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was seen with a friend as she left the bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and Kartik Aaryan were also seen at Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and Kartik Aaryan were also seen at Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Patralekha, Yasmin Karachiwala and Sophie Choudry posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Patralekha, Yasmin Karachiwala and Sophie Choudry posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Khemu attended the party. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Khemu attended the party. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

A few more guests came to wish Akansha Ranjan a happy birthday. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) A few more guests came to wish Akansha Ranjan a happy birthday. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

The girl gang also went for a birthday brunch earlier during the day and shared a few photos on Instagram, “Another year, another picture.. My love.. my sister! Happy 25th you 🙌🌻, ” read the caption of Alia’s photo of herself and friend Akansha.

See more photos from Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan’s brunch date:

Alia will be seen next in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd