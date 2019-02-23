A stunning Alia Bhatt makes merry at best friend’s wedding

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently attended her best friend Devika Advani’s wedding in New Delhi and the pictures from the pre-wedding and wedding festivities have taken over the internet.

While for the sangeet, Alia was dressed in a floral number, for the big night, the talented actor stunned in a navy blue number as she held back tears during the rituals.

Alia recently took to Instagram to share a photo of the bride and the groom and captioned it as “There’s no better feeling than watching your best friend marry the man of her dreams AND her best friends dreams 😍 This wedding was all things beautiful.. Can’t believe my baby girl is married ❤️ I love you guys..”

The actor had previously shared a couple of images from the pre-wedding festivities on her social media. In one of the photos, Alia can be seen dressed in a navy blue dress. The image’s caption read, “Bridesmaid.”

The versatile actor had left no stones unturned to play her part as the devoted bridesmaid as she even turned in a hilarious and sentimental speech at one of the ceremonies and danced her heart out to various Bollywood’s hit tracks at the sangeet.

On the work front, Alia is currently celebrating the success of Gully Boy and she recently finished shooting Kalank. She will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor later this year.