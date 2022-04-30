Alia Bhatt consoles best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as she weeps at her Mehendi function. See new pictures here

Alia Bhatt’s bridesmaid and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor treated fans to some adorable photos on Saturday. In the new set of pictures, Akansha is having the time of her life at Alia’s Mehendi function. However, in the same set of photos, she also sobbed uncontrollably as she was swept up in emotion. One of the pictures shows Alia consoling her.

Akansha shared the photos on Instagram with a caption that read, “The (de)escalation of ARK’s emotions at every wedding, ever.” As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comments section and praised their bond. “Friendships like these> entire world,” a comment read. Another fan wrote, “I want what u and Alia have.” The post also received comments from celebrities. Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor and others posted heart emojis expressing their love for Akansha and Alia.

Alia married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony, which was only attended by their friends and family members.

“Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” Alia wrote in an Instagram post as she shared first pictures of herself and Ranbir after tying the knot.

Alia and Ranbir returned to work soon after their wedding. Currently, Alia is busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Karan Johar. Ranbir, on the other hand, is shooting for Animal. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Rashmika Mandanna.