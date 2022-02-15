Alia Bhatt is asked to remove face mask at airport security check as she leaves for Gangubai Kathiawadi premiere in Berlin. Watch

Alia Bhatt is headed to Berlin with her sister Shaheen Bhatt to attend the world premiere of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 72nd edition of the Berlin Film Festival on February 18. The film gala began on February 10 and will continue until February 20, 2022.

Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport late on Monday night. She looked chic in her all-white outfit. She wore a white turtle-neck top paired with white trousers and tied her hair in a ponytail. She completed her look with her high-heel boots. Her sister Shaheen kept it simple in a black top and trousers. At the airport security check, she was asked to remove her face mask, which the actor complied with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”. The film will be premiered in the Berlinale Special Gala section.

Alia had announced the film being taken to the Berlin Film Festival on Twitter. She had tweeted, “So grateful to be part of a wonderful team that now celebrates its official selection to the #BerlinFilmFestival2022. See you on 18th February, 2022.”

Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gangubai Kathiawadi has Alia essaying the role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Besides Alia, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Jim Sarbh, among others. It is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 25.