Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Alia Bhatt talks about being a ‘modern woman’ as she gets TIME 100 Impact honour: ‘The vulnerability, the jealousy…’

Alia Bhatt is one of the recipients of the TIME 100 Impact awards in 2022. She was recently seen in Brahmastra.

alia bhattAlia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is one of the recipients of the TIME 100 Impact awards in 2022. In a year when she has had many wins – on the professional and personal front – this is another feather in her cap. Alia was recently seen in the hit film Brahmastra, alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and this is one of the many hits that she has had this year.

“I’ve had some of my biggest releases this year. And I’ve found myself behaving very, very differently with each release—something that I was very surprised by. Way more calm, way more collected, way more resigning to my destiny and to fate,” she told the publication.

Alia Bhatt started her year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which was a massive hit. She was then seen in a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which has a big chance of scoring a nomination at Oscars 2023. Alia followed it up with her maiden home production Darlings, where her performance was widely appreciated. She also tied the knot with longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor and recently announced her pregnancy.

 

The publication called her a ‘Modern Woman’ with ‘flaws’ and Alia spoke about the tag with the publication and said, “We have a certain societal norm in which we have to be put together, we have to be right, we have to be quiet, we have to be simple, we have to be soft-spoken, we have to be well-dressed.”

She added, “We have to be so many things. Just bringing everything: the vulnerability, the jealousy, the lows, the highs, the real things that we are afraid of even thinking. If you bring that to the forefront on the big screen, then the person watching you from the audience will feel like, ‘OK, I’m not the only one’.”

Alia Bhatt is now looking forward to her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, where she stars alongside Gal Gadot. In India, she will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh.

27-09-2022
