Alia Bhatt begins ‘prep’ for Shah Rukh Khan’s next production Darlings

Alia Bhatt also has Brahmastra,Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR in her kitty. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Actor Alia Bhatt has started her preparation for Shah Rukh Khan’s next home production film Darlings, which also stars Shefali Shah.

Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, Darlings is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood. The film traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram stories to share a picture of the script. “Prep,” Bhatt captioned the post.

The dark-comedy, which marks Bhatt’s foray into film production, is the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Besides Darlings, Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi and S S Rajamouli’s RRR.