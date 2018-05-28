Alia Bhatt to team up with Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for her next

Alia Bhatt’s next is going to be a Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial. Alia Bhatt’s next is going to be a Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial.

Currently basking in the success of Raazi, looks like there is no stopping Alia Bhatt. While she already has Ayan Mukerji’s Bharhmastra, Karan Johar’s Kalank and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in her kitty, it was recently announced that Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is also collaborating with the actor for a film.

The slice-of-life comedy-drama is said to go on floors next year. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had made her debut with Swara Bhasker’s Nil Battey Sannata following it up with the critical and commercial success Bareilly Ki Barfi in 2017. Alia, on the other hand, has won praises for her latest feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Looks like this untitled film is going to be one of those rare mainstream films, directed by a female and headlined by a female lead.

. @aliaa08 to do a movie with #BareillyKiBarfi Dir #AshwinyIyerTiwari A slice of life comedy-drama that will start next year.. pic.twitter.com/dox6V4JeTR — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 28, 2018

Talking about her desire to keep doing good work in the future, Alia told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview, “Contentment is very boring. I don’t like to be content. I like to be satisfied with a task and complete it. I then want to be satisfied with a new task. I keep moving on. And, goals are limiting. Once you achieve a goal, it is over. A new goal has to be set. It is better not to set goals. Keep working hard and keep getting better at it. That’s what I believe in.”

While no other details have been revealed about Alia’s co-stars in the film, she is all set to share screen space with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in Gully Boy and Brahmastra in the future. Here’s hoping the film is another feather in Alia’s cap.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd