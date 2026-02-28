Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Alia Bhatt explains her BAFTA red carpet faux pas, wonders why people are still talking about it. Watch
Alia Bhatt attended Milan Fashion Week and explained her BAFTA red carpet faux pas.
After making headlines at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) as she presented an award in Hindi, Alia Bhatt attended Gucci’s Primavera show at ongoing Milan Fashion Week on Friday. Alia is the face of the brand in India. The fashion show marked the debut of the brand’s new creative director, Demna Gvasalia. The show was attended by several global celebrities, making it one of the most talked-about events of the fashion calendar.
Alia at Gucci’s Milan show
At the show, Alia turned heads as she wore an all-black leather outfit for the event. With her hair slicked back, she opted for a dewy makeup look that complemented the edgy ensemble. She also wore black sunglasses and statement accessories to complete her look for the evening. The bold appearance sparked mixed reactions online. While many fans loved her glamorous avatar, others felt it did not align with her usual style. A fan wrote, “Alia Bhatt looks glamorous, radiant, and unstoppable, truly serving statement style at the Gucci show in Milan Fashion Week.” Another one wrote, “this is so not her style.”
The show saw the attendance of several international personalities, including Hollywood actor Demi Moore, singer Shawn Mendes, Thai actor Gulf Kanawut, Chinese superstar Xiao Zhan, fashion editor Anna Wintour, designer Donatella Versace, and former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, among others.
Alia Bhatt explains faux pas at BAFTAs
Alia also responded to the recent trolling she faced after one of her interviews went viral. At the BAFTAs, Alia was asked to name a movie with an impressive plot twist. After thinking for a brief minute, the actor said Gone Girl. Later, she appeared hesitant while trying to explain her answer, which drew criticism from some social media users.
Now, while talking to Diet Sabya during the Gucci show, Alia explained what really happened during that interaction. She said, “Why is it being talked about so much? Is it because of my expression?”
She explained, “So basically I really think it is the best twist but I have not liked watched it in… when did it release? 10 years ago? So I have not watched it after that. So when she was like, ‘that monologue,’ I was like ‘haan’ (yes) and I was going back in my head that oh ya, ‘that monologue, correct correct correct’ and she was mentioned cleaning the floor and I was like like ‘haan’ (yes) so I was like going back in time and I guess that’s what you saw. I am a cool girl. I am a sweet girl. But I could be… total… I mean I can be like… I am more sweet than I am cool. Actually, I don’t think I am cool. I am uncool girl, my sister would say that.”
On the work front, Alia is awaiting the release of her next film, Alpha, which also stars Shravari. She also has Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in the pipeline.
