Alia Bhatt explains her BAFTA red carpet faux pas, wonders why people are still talking about it. Watch

After making headlines at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) as she presented an award in Hindi, Alia Bhatt attended Gucci’s Primavera show at ongoing Milan Fashion Week on Friday. Alia is the face of the brand in India. The fashion show marked the debut of the brand’s new creative director, Demna Gvasalia. The show was attended by several global celebrities, making it one of the most talked-about events of the fashion calendar.

Alia at Gucci’s Milan show

At the show, Alia turned heads as she wore an all-black leather outfit for the event. With her hair slicked back, she opted for a dewy makeup look that complemented the edgy ensemble. She also wore black sunglasses and statement accessories to complete her look for the evening. The bold appearance sparked mixed reactions online. While many fans loved her glamorous avatar, others felt it did not align with her usual style. A fan wrote, “Alia Bhatt looks glamorous, radiant, and unstoppable, truly serving statement style at the Gucci show in Milan Fashion Week.” Another one wrote, “this is so not her style.”