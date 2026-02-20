Alia Bhatt jet-sets to London: Why the Bollywood star is set to share the 2026 BAFTA stage with Cillian Murphy and Michael B. Jordan

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was spotted at Mumbai Airport on Friday morning, as she departed for London to attend the 79th EE BAFTA Film Awards, where she is set to present an award.

The actor, known for her growing global footprint, appeared in high spirits as she interacted with the paparazzi before making her way into the airport.

For her travel look, Alia opted for a chic casual ensemble, a blue top paired with denim jeans, layered with a wine-coloured long coat. She accessorised with a cap, a matching handbag, and white sneakers.

Alia Bhatt will take the stage as a presenter at the prestigious ceremony, scheduled to be held on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The event marks the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), one of the most celebrated honours in international cinema.

The confirmed presenters include Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B. Jordan, Sadie Sink, Alicia Vikander, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Patrick Dempsey, Riz Ahmed and several others, according to an official release.

The nominations for the 2026 BAFTAs were announced in January. Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners and Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another are leading the race, followed by Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme. One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, secured 14 nominations — just two short of the record set by Gandhi — and is tied with films such as All Quiet on the Western Front, Atonement, The King’s Speech, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in terms of nods. Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, follows closely with 13 nominations.

The ceremony will be hosted by Alan Cumming.

Alia Bhatt’s appearance at the BAFTAs adds to her list of international milestones, which include previous outings at the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival.