Alia Bhatt jet-sets to London: Why the Bollywood star is set to share the 2026 BAFTA stage with Cillian Murphy and Michael B. Jordan

Alia Bhatt's appearance at the BAFTAs adds to her list of international milestones, which include previous outings at the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival.

By: ANI
2 min readMumbaiFeb 20, 2026 03:22 PM IST
alia bhattAlia Bhatt has departed for London to attend the 79th EE BAFTA Film Awards.
Make us preferred source on Google

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was spotted at Mumbai Airport on Friday morning, as she departed for London to attend the 79th EE BAFTA Film Awards, where she is set to present an award.

The actor, known for her growing global footprint, appeared in high spirits as she interacted with the paparazzi before making her way into the airport.

Also read | Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor says it’s his ‘bad luck’ his films take years to make; calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar ‘his favourite’

For her travel look, Alia opted for a chic casual ensemble, a blue top paired with denim jeans, layered with a wine-coloured long coat. She accessorised with a cap, a matching handbag, and white sneakers.

See Alia Bhatt’s video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Alia Bhatt will take the stage as a presenter at the prestigious ceremony, scheduled to be held on February 22 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The event marks the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), one of the most celebrated honours in international cinema.

The confirmed presenters include Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B. Jordan, Sadie Sink, Alicia Vikander, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Patrick Dempsey, Riz Ahmed and several others, according to an official release.

The nominations for the 2026 BAFTAs were announced in January. Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners and Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another are leading the race, followed by Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme. One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, secured 14 nominations — just two short of the record set by Gandhi — and is tied with films such as All Quiet on the Western Front, Atonement, The King’s Speech, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in terms of nods. Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, follows closely with 13 nominations.

The ceremony will be hosted by Alan Cumming.

Alia Bhatt’s appearance at the BAFTAs adds to her list of international milestones, which include previous outings at the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
assi review 1600
Priyanka Chopra says she was 'pushed into' looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: 'I didn't want to leave'
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Salman Khan 'displeased' over hospital's health update on Salim Khan; Aamir Khan visits screenwriter
Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir han
The Drishyam trap: How Jeethu Joseph tricked us into rooting against Georgekutty
Drishyam 2
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pax Silica
Despite late inclusion, why the US-led grouping still matters for New Delhi
L&DO staff 2
Govt to remove 3 slums near PM Modi’s house, asks residents to leave
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Priyanka Chopra says she was 'pushed into' looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: 'I didn't want to leave'
Vande Bharat food safety
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
chinese, chinese new year, chinese new year 2026, chinese new year celebrations, year of the fire horse, chinese new year food
From dumplings to spring rolls: How food shapes prosperity in Chinese New Year celebrations
Adaption Labs
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
Croma Everything Apple Sale: iPhone 16 from Rs 35,991, MacBook Air M4 from Rs 59,320
Croma’s Everything Apple Sale brings discounts on iPhone 16, MacBook Air M4, iPad 11th Gen and more till 8 March.
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
From dumplings to spring rolls: How food shapes prosperity in Chinese New Year celebrations
chinese, chinese new year, chinese new year 2026, chinese new year celebrations, year of the fire horse, chinese new year food
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement