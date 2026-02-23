‘Namaskar’ from London: Why Alia Bhatt’s Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch

Alia Bhatt made her stunning debut at the BAFTAs (British Film Academy Awards) at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22. The actor was one of the presenters at the awards show and owned the room the moment she walked onto the stage to present the Best Film Not in the English Language award, greeting the audience with a graceful ‘Namaskar’.

Alia Bhatt introduced as ‘India’s most critically acclaimed’ actor

Actor and host Alan Cumming introduced Alia Bhatt on stage as a “hugely talented actress and entrepreneur” and said, “This means she has conquered both show business and business-business. But can she conquer the business of presenting at a BAFTA? I am sure she can. Please welcome one of India’s most moved and critically acclaimed actors – Alia Bhatt.”