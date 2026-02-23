Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Namaskar’ from London: Why Alia Bhatt’s Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Alia Bhatt owned the room at BAFTAs the moment she walked onto the stage to present the Best Film Not in the English Language award, greeting the audience with a graceful ‘Namaskar’.
Alia Bhatt made her stunning debut at the BAFTAs (British Film Academy Awards) at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22. The actor was one of the presenters at the awards show and owned the room the moment she walked onto the stage to present the Best Film Not in the English Language award, greeting the audience with a graceful ‘Namaskar’.
Alia Bhatt introduced as ‘India’s most critically acclaimed’ actor
Actor and host Alan Cumming introduced Alia Bhatt on stage as a “hugely talented actress and entrepreneur” and said, “This means she has conquered both show business and business-business. But can she conquer the business of presenting at a BAFTA? I am sure she can. Please welcome one of India’s most moved and critically acclaimed actors – Alia Bhatt.”
Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTAs with a ‘namaskar’
Alia immediately demanded attention as she began her speech in Hindi while introducing the award for non-English films. She said, “Namaskar. Agla award ek aise film ke liye hain, jo angrezi me nahi hai.” (Next award is for a film that is not in English). She then cheekily switched to English and asked the audience to “not switch to the subtitles yet.”
The actor went on to explain how, while languages may divide people, cinema unites everyone. She said, “While films speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema and that we all speak fluently. Let’s take a look at this year’s incredible nominees.”
Fans in India were over the moon to see Alia commanding the room at the BAFTAs. A fan wrote, “She killed it.” Another comment read, “She did a Good job and didn’t try to change her accent . Both wins.”
Who won Best Film Not in English Language?
Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier, won the award. The film beat strong contenders such as It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sirat, and The Voice of Hind Rajab to take home the BAFTA.
