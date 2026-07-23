Alia Bhatt backs CJP protest, says ‘their courage humbles me’

After Salman Khan, actor Alia Bhatt has voiced her support for the ongoing Cockroah Janta Party-led student protest over the alleged NEET paper leak. Her statement comes amid growing criticism from several quarters, including veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who recently questioned Bollywood’s silence on the issue. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a heartfelt note in support of the students.

She wrote, “The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family’s hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She added, “Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country’s tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind.”

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On Thursday night, Salman Khan also expressed his support by sharing a childhood photograph along with a lengthy note on social media. He wrote, “It was such a peaceful movement. I feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, with the support of their parents.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

He further said, “I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity and the determination to study hard, build their future and create a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have carried it out peacefully. They are courageous, brave, driven and motivated towards education. This generation will make India proud.”

Salman also urged that the movement should remain student-led and not become a political issue. “This issue is between the students and the educational system. It should not be hijacked politically. The credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will support them and make the educational system stronger. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who want to be educated. Education should become the next trend and fashion, so much so that people from across the world come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub.”

Earlier, in an interview with The Wire, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah criticised the silence of many Bollywood celebrities on the issue, using a sharp metaphor. “They’ll speak when their conscience tells them to. There’s a saying: a dog with a bone in its mouth can’t bark. As soon as the bone drops out of its mouth, or it breaks its teeth, then it will bark,” he said. When asked whether he believed some people were benefiting from remaining silent and suppressing their conscience, Shah replied, “Absolutely, yeah,” before adding, “And how long can they do that? Time will tell.”

Naseeruddin Shah has been among the film personalities consistently supporting the protest. After clashes broke out between students and security personnel, leaving several people injured, the veteran actor released an emotional video.

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Meanwhile, actor Anupam Kher also released a video supporting the students’ demands. However, he cautioned them against allowing people with hidden agendas to use or hijack their movement for political purposes.

The student protest against the alleged NEET paper leak has been ongoing for nearly a month, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leading the demonstrations. The movement intensified after educator and engineer Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on June 28. He continued the fast for 21 days before being removed by police on July 18 and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. He was later shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he has continued his hunger strike under medical supervision, surviving only on salt and water.

The protesters, along with Wangchuk, have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, greater transparency in the examination process, and wider education reforms. Wangchuk has also sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy.

In another development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally addressed the ongoing student protest. Taking to X, he wrote, “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. I have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of measures to safeguard the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.”