scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

Alia Bhatt attends mini-Kapoor reunion in London with Shweta Bachchan and Armaan Jain, see photos

Alia Bhatt attended a mini-Kapoor reunion in London. Armaan Jain and Nitasha Nanda had shared photos of the small party on their Instagram account.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 1:08:31 pm
Alia BhattArmaan Jain shared a photo of the mini-Kapoor gathering (Photo: Instagram/ Armaan Jain)

Actor Alia Bhatt joined a mini-Kapoor reunion in London. Recently, Armaan Jain and Nitasha Nanda had shared photos of a small gathering, which featured Shweta Bachchan, Alia’s sister and author Shaheen Bhatt, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Rima Jain. In the photos, the family is sitting around a dinner table.  While mostly everyone is clad in black, Shaheen is wearing a dazzling pink. Alia is wearing a black dress with her hair tied back.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt calls Brahmastra trailer ‘a piece of our hearts’, here’s how Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor reacted
Alia Bhatt (Photo: Instagram/ Armaan Jain)

A while ago, Soni Razdan had visited Alia and Shaheen as well and had shared a photo of their lunch date. Alia is currently busy shooting for Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in London.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Even before her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia had blended in well with the Kapoors and was present at most of their family functions. Alia got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April, in a private and intimate ceremony after five years of being in a relationship. Recently, Neetu said she feels so happy as Alia “brings so much love and warmth to him. “I feel the change in him also. So they are very good together and that makes me happy.” Neetu added that she feels “lucky” that Alia has joined her family. She told ETimes, “So life has really changed and I am so content actually. You know that tension ‘Shaadi nahi hui, shaadi nahi hui’, now it’s done. That way I am very happy and content.”

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: DataPremium
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: Data
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal tiesPremium
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal ties
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for homePremium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for home
More Premium Stories >>

On the work front, Alia has several projects lined up, including Darlings and Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi fantasy Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. After several delays and being in production for five years, the film will finally release on September 9. Brahmastra is expected to be a trilogy.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement