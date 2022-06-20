Alia Bhatt attends mini-Kapoor reunion in London with Shweta Bachchan and Armaan Jain, see photos

Actor Alia Bhatt joined a mini-Kapoor reunion in London. Recently, Armaan Jain and Nitasha Nanda had shared photos of a small gathering, which featured Shweta Bachchan, Alia’s sister and author Shaheen Bhatt, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Rima Jain. In the photos, the family is sitting around a dinner table. While mostly everyone is clad in black, Shaheen is wearing a dazzling pink. Alia is wearing a black dress with her hair tied back.

A while ago, Soni Razdan had visited Alia and Shaheen as well and had shared a photo of their lunch date. Alia is currently busy shooting for Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in London.

Even before her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia had blended in well with the Kapoors and was present at most of their family functions. Alia got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April, in a private and intimate ceremony after five years of being in a relationship. Recently, Neetu said she feels so happy as Alia “brings so much love and warmth to him. “I feel the change in him also. So they are very good together and that makes me happy.” Neetu added that she feels “lucky” that Alia has joined her family. She told ETimes, “So life has really changed and I am so content actually. You know that tension ‘Shaadi nahi hui, shaadi nahi hui’, now it’s done. That way I am very happy and content.”

On the work front, Alia has several projects lined up, including Darlings and Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi fantasy Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. After several delays and being in production for five years, the film will finally release on September 9. Brahmastra is expected to be a trilogy.