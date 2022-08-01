scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022
Alia Bhatt at Express Adda Live Updates

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is turning a producer with her maiden production venture Darlings, speaks about her career choices and upcoming projects in a conversation with Express Adda.

Updated: August 1, 2022 6:10:17 pm
alia bhattAlia Bhatt is Express Adda's guest today.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who made her successful debut in the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar-directed Student of the Year a decade ago, is now one of the country’s foremost stars. Alia has established herself as a leading lady with several acclaimed movies under her belt, including the likes of Raazi, Highway, Gully Boy, Udta Punjab and the very recent Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

A favourite of the critics and the audience alike, Alia Bhatt is making her debut as a producer with the upcoming Netflix feature, Darlings. The movie is being co-produced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The actor will be seen in a conversation with the Executive Director of The Indian Express, Anant Goenka, and The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta.

18:10 (IST)01 Aug 2022
Alia Bhatt on shooting through pregnancy

“It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” Alia had said recently while speaking with Variety.  

18:08 (IST)01 Aug 2022
Alia Bhatt is our chief guest today

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be gracing Express Adda as its chief guest today, in Mumbai. 

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped the filming of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. She has also finished shooting the Karan Johar family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she will once again be seen opposite her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. In September, Bhatt will be seen romancing her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-drama Brahmastra.

Alia and Ranbir had tied the knot this April. The couple is expecting their first child together.

