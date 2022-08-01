Alia Bhatt at Express Adda Live Updates

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who made her successful debut in the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar-directed Student of the Year a decade ago, is now one of the country’s foremost stars. Alia has established herself as a leading lady with several acclaimed movies under her belt, including the likes of Raazi, Highway, Gully Boy, Udta Punjab and the very recent Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.
A favourite of the critics and the audience alike, Alia Bhatt is making her debut as a producer with the upcoming Netflix feature, Darlings. The movie is being co-produced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.
Alia Bhatt is Express Adda’s chief guest today.
The actor will be seen in a conversation with the Executive Director of The Indian Express, Anant Goenka, and The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta.
“It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” Alia had said recently while speaking with Variety.
