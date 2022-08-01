Alia Bhatt at Express Adda Live Updates

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped the filming of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. She has also finished shooting the Karan Johar family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she will once again be seen opposite her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. In September, Bhatt will be seen romancing her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-drama Brahmastra.

Alia and Ranbir had tied the knot this April. The couple is expecting their first child together.