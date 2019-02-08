Don’t think I did anything intentionally to upset Kangana: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt said Thursday she will apologise to Kangana Ranaut on personal level if she was upset with her.

The Raazi actor’s response comes days after Kangana lashed out at her for not responding to her gestures.

In a recent interview, Kangana had spoken out about how people in the industry, including Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, did not support her during the release of Manikarnika.

Kangana said while she had turned up for the screenings of Dangal, Secret Superstar and Raazi, Alia and Aamir failed to respond during the release of her film.

Replying to a question, Alia said, “I hope she doesn’t dislike me and I don’t think she dislikes me. I don’t think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level.”

The actor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh, said she has always admired Kangana.

“But I have always said that I have admired her a lot as an actor and a person. She is very outspoken and it takes courage to be that way. I wasn’t aware of this problem or anything, I was busy with the shooting. So yes, what can I say, I don’t want to upset anybody,” Alia said in an interview Thursday.

Kangana on Thursday claimed that the industry had ganged up against her for her “nepotism” comment but she was not afraid.