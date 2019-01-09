Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor?

Toggle Menu
Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha and others shared photos on the social media. Here's a look at their updates.

Alia Bhatt launched Gully Boy trailer while Anushka Sharma is back in the city. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram, Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

While Alia Bhatt was spotted in town launching the trailer of her upcoming film Gully Boy, Anushka Sharma is gearing to get back to work after spending quality time with husband Virat Kohli.

Manisha Koirala launched the book titled Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life on Tuesday. Manisha had earlier said it was “painful” to revisit her cancer phase while writing her book which chronicles her battle against the disease.

We also saw Shibani Dandekar posting a photo with rumoured beau Farhan Akhtar. In the photo, the two can be seen sunbathing. Along with the photo, Shibani wished Farhan on his birthday. She wrote in the caption, “Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world 🐬 and because it’s his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps ❤️ love you loads @faroutakhtar 😘 🥂🎂🥳”

Here’s what other celebrities posted on social media today:

Anushka Sharma is back to work after spending quality time with Virat Kohli in Sydney. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Gully Boy in Mumbai. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha wrapped up multi-starrer film Kalank. (Photo: Sonakhi Sinha/Instagram)
Manisha Koirala launched her book titled Healed. (Source: Manisha Koirala/Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor looked beautiful in a photo shared by the actor on her Instagram account. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Sagarika Ghatge spent a special evening with friends and husband Zaheer Khan. (Source: Sagarika Ghatge/Instagram)
Roadies is back with its new season. This time, Sandeep Singh is joining Neha Dhupia, Raftaar, Prince as a team leader. (Source: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)
Sushant Singh Rajput shared a photo from the sets of Sonchiriya. (Source: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram)
Shibani Dandekar wished Farhan Akhtar on his birthday. (Source: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram0

Other than these celebrities, Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal among others shared their whereabouts on the social media with their fans.

