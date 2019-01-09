Have you seen these photos of Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor?

While Alia Bhatt was spotted in town launching the trailer of her upcoming film Gully Boy, Anushka Sharma is gearing to get back to work after spending quality time with husband Virat Kohli.

Manisha Koirala launched the book titled Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life on Tuesday. Manisha had earlier said it was “painful” to revisit her cancer phase while writing her book which chronicles her battle against the disease.

We also saw Shibani Dandekar posting a photo with rumoured beau Farhan Akhtar. In the photo, the two can be seen sunbathing. Along with the photo, Shibani wished Farhan on his birthday. She wrote in the caption, “Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world 🐬 and because it’s his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps ❤️ love you loads @faroutakhtar 😘 🥂🎂🥳”

Here’s what other celebrities posted on social media today:

Other than these celebrities, Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal among others shared their whereabouts on the social media with their fans.