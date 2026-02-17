Alia Bhatt announced as presenter at BAFTA 2026, along with Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson; see full list

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled the full list of presenters for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt among the global names set to take the stage. She joins an impressive lineup of international actors and filmmakers at the prestigious ceremony, scheduled for February 22

BAFTA Film Awards presenters

Besides Alia, the list of presenters for the BAFTA Film Awards also features global names such as Aimee Lou Wood, Bryan Cranston, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Aaron Pierre, Alicia Vikander, Erin Doherty, Hannah Waddingham, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Noah Jupe, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Stormzy and Warwick Davis.