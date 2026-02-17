Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Alia Bhatt announced as presenter at BAFTA 2026, along with Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson; see full list
Actor Alia Bhatt will present an award at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards. The ceremony will take place of February 22.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled the full list of presenters for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt among the global names set to take the stage. She joins an impressive lineup of international actors and filmmakers at the prestigious ceremony, scheduled for February 22
BAFTA Film Awards presenters
Besides Alia, the list of presenters for the BAFTA Film Awards also features global names such as Aimee Lou Wood, Bryan Cranston, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Aaron Pierre, Alicia Vikander, Erin Doherty, Hannah Waddingham, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Noah Jupe, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Stormzy and Warwick Davis.
Many nominees will also act as presenters at BAFTA 2026, including Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, Miles Caton, Emily Watson and Stellan Skarsgard.
For the unversed, before Alia Bhatt, other Indian actors invited to the global awards ceremony include Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2021 and Deepika Padukone in 2024.
At BAFTA 2026, Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another leads the pack with 14 nominations, narrowly edging out Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners, which earned 13. Chloe Zhao’s Shakespearean drama Hamnet and Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme secured 11 nominations each. Meanwhile, Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value and Guillermo del Toro’s gothic epic Frankenstein received eight nominations apiece. Not to miss, BOONG, a Manipuri language Indian film, backed by Farhan Akhtar, secured a nomination in the Children’s & Family Film category.
Beyond the notable nominations, this year’s BAFTA Film Awards also saw several high-profile snubs. Wicked: For Good stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande failed to secure acting nominations, while KPop Demon Hunters and No Other Choice were also shut out of the nominations list.
