Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha gets July 10 release date after YRF denies OTT rumours
After reacting strongly to rumours of releasing Alpha on OTT, Yash Raj Films has confirmed that the Alia Bhatt film will release in theatres on July 10, 2026.
The release date of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s much-anticipated film Alpha has finally been announced. Earlier, it was reported that the film might bypass a theatrical release after allegedly securing a Rs 215 crore OTT deal with Netflix. The production house behind Alpha — Yash Raj Films — reacted strongly to these rumours and refuted all such claims. Now, the studio has confirmed that the film will release in theatres on July 10, 2026.
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Story to share the film’s release date, while YRF also made the announcement through an official post today. The caption read, “#ALPHA 10.07.2026 @aliaabhatt @sharvari @anilskapoor @iambobbydeol #ShivRawail #AdityaChopra #AkshayeWidhani #YRFSpyUniverse”.
Alpha is part of the popular YRF Spy Universe. The previous films in the franchise include blockbuster hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. All the previous films in the YRF Spy Universe have featured male protagonists portraying fictional R&AW agents. However, Alpha will be the first female-led spy thriller in the franchise, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari taking the baton forward and performing high-octane stunts in large-scale action set pieces.
Earlier, when reports of the film releasing directly on Netflix surfaced, YRF strongly denied the claims and even objected to how such rumours trivialised a heroine-fronted film. A report by Variety India quoted an official YRF statement: “Alpha is going to stream directly (is a rumor that) aims at putting a heroine-fronted film in an unflattering light. Yash Raj Films will never put films from its theatrical slate directly to streaming. We are a studio that takes immense pride in making cinematic experiences. Alpha is a tentpole movie for the company.”
The statement continued: “Alpha is our attempt in trying to mount something incredibly special. With one of the finest actors of our country, Alia Bhatt, headlining the film, along with another brilliant young actor, Sharvari. We are hopeful that we have made a good film in Alpha and it will entertain everyone and prove that audiences will give the same amount of love to this film as they shower upon other action movies.”
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, with Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir in a cameo appearance.
