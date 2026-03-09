Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha gets July 10 release date after YRF denies OTT rumours

The release date of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s much-anticipated film Alpha has finally been announced. Earlier, it was reported that the film might bypass a theatrical release after allegedly securing a Rs 215 crore OTT deal with Netflix. The production house behind Alpha — Yash Raj Films — reacted strongly to these rumours and refuted all such claims. Now, the studio has confirmed that the film will release in theatres on July 10, 2026.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Story to share the film’s release date, while YRF also made the announcement through an official post today. The caption read, “#ALPHA 10.07.2026 @aliaabhatt @sharvari @anilskapoor @iambobbydeol #ShivRawail #AdityaChopra #AkshayeWidhani #YRFSpyUniverse”.