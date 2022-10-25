Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor perform Lakshmi Puja, see photos

While all of Bollywood had lavish Diwali bashes in the past few days, the Kapoors decided to have an intimate family gathering for Lakshmi Puja on the occasion of Diwali. Neetu Kapoor shared some inside photos from the festivities featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and Reema Kapoor too joined the celebration.

This is Ranbir and Alia’s first Diwali as a married couple. Neetu shared a picture of herself with Ranbir and Alia to wish her fans and followers on Diwali.

While Alia Bhatt wore a pink salwar suit, Ranbir Kapoor chose an all-black traditional attire.

Soni Razdan too shared a picture with her daughters Alia and Shaheen, and wished everyone a Happy Diwali.

Neetu Kapoor gave glimpses of the Lakshmi Puja that was held at the Kapoor residence in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures here:

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they performed the Lakshmi Puja with family during Diwali. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor shared this picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they performed the Lakshmi Puja with family during Diwali. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s sister-in-law Reema Kapoor joined the festivities as well. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s sister-in-law Reema Kapoor joined the festivities as well. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Soni Razan and Shaheen Bhatt joined Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Diwali puja. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram) Soni Razan and Shaheen Bhatt joined Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Diwali puja. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

Alia Bhatt wished her fans by sharing a throwback picture on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed 🥳.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year. The two are expecting their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy in June.