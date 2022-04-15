Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes in new wedding picture, courtesy Shaheen Bhatt. See here

Shaheen Bhatt has shared a new picture of newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, posing at the balcony of their Mumbai home. “I love you both so much,” she wrote in the caption of her post. One of the pictures showed Alia and Ranbir gazing at each other lovingly.

“Plot twist,” Shaheen, Alia’s sister, wrote in her caption, adding the now-famous infinity symbol. “My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on Thursday, after dating for five years. They met on the sets of their first film together, Brahmastra, which will be released later this year. Alia made sure to honour Ranbir’s love for the infinity symbol (and the letter 8) in her mangalsutra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

She shared first images of herself and Ranbir as a married couple in an Instagram post shortly after their wedding ceremony. She wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Later, they made their first public appearance together as man and wife, as they greeted the media stationed outside their house. Ranbir lifted Alia up in his arms as they made their way back in.

In addition to Shaheen, the close-knit wedding also saw Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan from Alia’s side of the family in attendance.