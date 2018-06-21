Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dine with Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted with Sanjay Dutt ahead of the release of Sanju. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted with Sanjay Dutt ahead of the release of Sanju.

Rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took some time off their hectic work schedule on Wednesday and spent the evening with actors Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Alia was spotted at the Kapoor residence in Bandra, Mumbai where Dutt was also present. She was later clicked with Ranbir and Sanjay as they left for the latter’s home.

For those who don’t know, Sanjay Dutt has always been like an elder brother to Ranbir and the duo share a great camaraderie. In a recent interview, Ranbir also revealed that he was gifted a Harley Davidson motorbike by Dutt and the bike is his prized possession. Ranbir will soon be seen as the 58-year-old actor in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming release Sanju. The film narrates the controversial life of Dutt.

The real and reel Sanju–Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The real and reel Sanju–Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt spent Wednesday evening together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt spent Wednesday evening together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt accompanies Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt accompanies Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was clicked at Rishi Kapoor’s house on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was clicked at Rishi Kapoor’s house on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

However, apart from being in news for Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor made headlines for his confession about his relationship with Alia. In an interview to GQ, when he was asked about dating Alia, Ranbir had said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt at Sanjay Dutt’s residence today pic.twitter.com/OAfStx1xz2 — Ranbir Kapoor Daily (@RanbirDaily) June 20, 2018

Alia and Ranbir are working together on Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. Though the first schedule of the film has been completed already, the look of the two actors in the movie hasn’t been revealed yet. They are joined by superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. With all the rumours surfacing about their relationship, the fans of the duo are excited to watch their chemistry on the silver screen for the first time. Brahmastra will release on August 15, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd