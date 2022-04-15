Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dance to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at their wedding party, watch video

Even as fans are yet to get over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dreamy wedding photos, new photos and videos are leaving them asking for more. A video from the varmala ceremony, which shows Ranbir going down on his knees, recently emerged on social media. And now, a video of the newlyweds dancing at their wedding party is making rounds on the internet.

In the video, Alia and Ranbir are seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song “Chaiyya Chaiyya”. Dressed in a red anarkali suit with a maang tikka adorning her forehead, Alia looked ravishing at the party. Ranbir, on his part, opted for a white kurta set and red Nehru jacket. During their performance, Ranbir and Alia even managed to sneak in a hug as they looked into each other’s’ eyes lovingly.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra. The two tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate wedding at Ranbir’s residence Vastu.

Announcing the wedding on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”