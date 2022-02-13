Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor cannot take their eyes off each other in this new Brahmastra still

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s romance reportedly began on the sets of Brahmastra, and a new still from the film shows off their chemistry. Ranbir and Alia play each other’s love interest in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. While Ranbir plays Shiva, Alia will be seen as Isha. On Sunday, the makers of the film shared a picture in which the lovebirds just could not take their eyes off each other.

The photo has come a few days after Alia confessed that she already feels ‘married’ to Ranbir in her head. The actor was reacting to Ranbir’s comment that he had made in 2020. In a conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had said that were it not for the pandemic, he’d have tied the knot with Alia already. He had added that marriage is a box that he’d like to tick sooner rather than later.

Recently, Alia was asked about Ranbir’s comments in a recent chat with NDTV. “In fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason.” While Alia and Ranbir have not really opened up on when the two would get married, rumours suggest that the two are set to tie the knot in April this year.

On the work front, Alia is currently busy promoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is her first project with the filmmaker. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Alia said she was not sure of being a part of Gangubai Kathiawadi and that she was originally offered some other film, which was shelved.

“I was meant to do another movie with Sanjay Sir, titled Inshallah. When that was shelved, true to his words he came to me with the script of Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said: ‘I promised I would make a film with you. So, I am offering you another film.’ After its narration, I had what can be described as a natural reaction – I was shocked. This was a completely different genre compared to Inshallah, which was a love story. I was probably mentally not prepared for this kind of responsibility. I was unsure whether I would be able to pull it off,” she said, adding that she felt that being in a SLB film “is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

While Gangubai Kathiawadi releases on February 25, Brahmastra heads to the theater later this year.