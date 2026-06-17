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Alia Bhatt’s Alpha trailer: Netizens point similarities with The Boys, Game of Thrones
The makers of Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha dropped its trailer on Wednesday, and netizens were quick to point out similarities with other popular titles.
The trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha dropped online on Wednesday, June 16. And while fans of the actor cheered for the new YRF Spyverse film, there have been enough naysayers in the last few hours who have drawn comparisons with other spy films like Dhurandhar. Netizens on Reddit have also pointed out the similarities between Alpha and The Boys as one of the scenes featuring a baby in a monitored cage looks strikingly similar to Homelander’s origin story on the Amazon Prime Video show.
Similarities between Alpha and The Boys, Game of Thrones?
One of the scenes highlighted in the trailer shows Bobby Deol’s character naming a child Sita and monitoring her from outside the cage. A similar scene featured in The Boys as well when the show was exploring the origin of Homelander, played by Antony Starr.
YRF copied Homelander’s childhood cage scene from The Boys literally scene to scene.
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A user on X pointed out the similarity between another scene where Alia Bhatt jumps and attacks Bobby Deol, and he holds her by her neck, and compared it to Arya Stark attacking the Night King on Game of Thrones. “What in poor man’s Arya Stark Night King rip off this is,” the user wrote.
What in poor man’s Arya Stark Night King rip off this is- #Alpha pic.twitter.com/deaTByKloN
— T (@SRKsSquad) June 17, 2026
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Alpha’s similarities with La Femme Nikita, American Sniper
Previously, Alpha’s teaser was also dissected by fans as they pointed out the many similarities between the teaser and the French film La Femme Nikita. Another scene in the teaser was compared to American Sniper.
The new trailer of Alpha gives fans a sneak peek into the world of Alia Bhatt’s character as she is trained to be a spy by Bobby Deol’s character. Anil Kapoor and Sharvari also appear here but the biggest talking point of the trailer was Hrithik Roshan, who will likely be playing Kabir, another spy from YRF Spyverse.
About Alpha
Alpha has been directed by Shiv Rawail, who has previously directed the Netflix web series The Railway Men. The film was initially scheduled to release in December 2025, but was then postponed to release in April. The film will now hit screens on July 3. The film is in the same universe as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s Tiger series.
This is Alia Bhatt’s first release since 2024’s Jigra, which failed at the box office. Alpha is Alia’s only release this year. After this, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
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