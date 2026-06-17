Alia Bhatt’s Alpha trailer: Netizens point similarities with The Boys, Game of Thrones 

The trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha dropped online on Wednesday, June 16. And while fans of the actor cheered for the new YRF Spyverse film, there have been enough naysayers in the last few hours who have drawn comparisons with other spy films like Dhurandhar. Netizens on Reddit have also pointed out the similarities between Alpha and The Boys as one of the scenes featuring a baby in a monitored cage looks strikingly similar to Homelander’s origin story on the Amazon Prime Video show.

Similarities between Alpha and The Boys, Game of Thrones?

One of the scenes highlighted in the trailer shows Bobby Deol’s character naming a child Sita and monitoring her from outside the cage. A similar scene featured in The Boys as well when the show was exploring the origin of Homelander, played by Antony Starr.