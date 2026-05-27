Alia Bhatt most sincere actor I’ve worked with, came prepared for Alpha: Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol has shared new details about the action-packed world of Alpha, the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe. Speaking about the physically demanding shoot, Bobby revealed in a recent interview that the film’s realistic action style made the experience especially intense for everyone involved, including co-star Alia Bhatt.

Bobby Deol on working with Alia Bhatt

The YRF Spy Universe project marks Bobby’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt, after previously sharing screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Speaking about the actors, Bobby told Hindustan Times, “I’m very fond of Ranbir and Alia, and I always wanted to work with both of them. With Ranbir, I did Animal, and now with Alia, I have done Alpha. I had the best time working with both of them.”