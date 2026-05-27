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Alia Bhatt most sincere actor I’ve worked with, came prepared for Alpha: Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol has opened up about the intense action sequences in Alpha, revealing that the film’s realistic approach made shooting physically demanding for both Alia Bhatt and the rest of the cast.
Bobby Deol has shared new details about the action-packed world of Alpha, the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe. Speaking about the physically demanding shoot, Bobby revealed in a recent interview that the film’s realistic action style made the experience especially intense for everyone involved, including co-star Alia Bhatt.
Bobby Deol on working with Alia Bhatt
The YRF Spy Universe project marks Bobby’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt, after previously sharing screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.
Speaking about the actors, Bobby told Hindustan Times, “I’m very fond of Ranbir and Alia, and I always wanted to work with both of them. With Ranbir, I did Animal, and now with Alia, I have done Alpha. I had the best time working with both of them.”
The film is ‘new and refreshing’
Bobby Deol called Alpha ‘new and refreshing’ as it puts two women in the middle of the action. “It is quite amazing that we are making an action film in India, like Alpha, featuring two girls doing action on screen. I like Alpha a lot because it is new, it is refreshing, and a new visual for the audience to watch in theatres,” he says.
Bobby Deol on Alpha’s intense action
Talking about Alpha’s action sequences, Bobby called it ‘raw and real’ and said, “Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) and the director Shiv Rawail had a clear vision that action should look real and raw. So, it was a tough shoot for both of us, and I’m glad we have a film that everyone should sit back, relax, and hopefully enjoy thoroughly.”
Talking about how Alia adapted to the brutal action sequences, Bobby shared, “Alia is one of the most hardworking and sincere actors I’ve worked with. She comes to the set completely prepared, deeply invested in every scene. She has never done this kind of action before, and I was amazed seeing how prepared she was for the shoot. I could see she was giving her all because action is hard to pull off, and she went for it.”
Alpha also stars Sharvari in a key role and is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects from the YRF Spy Universe. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been eager to see Alia Bhatt headline a large-scale action entertainer.
About Alpha
Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is widely known for his acclaimed Netflix series The Railway Men. The upcoming action thriller is a part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe, which already includes the Tiger franchise, the War series, and Pathaan. The film’s first glimpse was unveiled through a post-credit scene in War 2 last year, instantly creating buzz among fans. The movie also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role and is slated to hit theatres on July 10.
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