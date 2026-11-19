Alia Bhatt is known as one of the biggest superstars in India, and while she has given some major hits at the box office, like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raazi, her recent track record with films like Jigra and Alpha has created a bump in her otherwise successful career. The actor is now on the TIME 100 Next India list, and in an interview with the magazine, she opened up about her back-to-back flops.

Addressing how her last two films, Jigra and Alpha, tanked at the box office, Alia Bhatt said, “When a male-led film flops, nobody says that we shouldn’t be making ‘male-centric’ films. So I am not going to stop choosing films that are women-led. When you take these gambles, you always risk falling flat on your face. But there’s an equally good chance that you might fly.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt on why she’s ‘betting’ on YRF’s Alpha after Jigra’s box office slump: ‘It hasn’t worked historically’

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In April, before the release of Alpha, Alia had spoken about why she chose the film. Talking to Femina, she explained, “It’s a genre that I’m betting on, and one that has not been accepted in the past, in India at least. So, I wanted to understand: why has it not been accepted wholeheartedly in the past? There have been female action characters within films driven by men, but there’s never been a story that was told where the protagonist is a female character, and where the storytelling is engaging you to the point where it doesn’t matter what the gender is.”

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“I could be completely wrong, but I believe, deep in my heart, that if the story is powerful and if the story connects, it doesn’t matter who’s leading it, or whether the protagonist is male or female. There have been female-led successful films, but in this particular genre? It’s historically not fully worked,” Alia had shared.

Alia Bhatt on dealing with professional failures

Over the years, Alia Bhatt might have managed to deal with a few flops in her career, but there was a time when the ‘fear of failure’ affected her as she had not faced many flops until then. In 2016, in a conversation with PTI, Alia had shared, “Fear of failing will never leave me. I have had one flop in the past, and I am happy that it happened. If that hadn’t happened, I would not know how it feels to be not successful. It is all part of the process. You need to fall to get up again. The point is, you should know what to do when a situation like that comes.” Until this time, her only flop was Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar.

What’s been great about Alia Bhatt is that she has never shied away from accepting her failures. Back in 2022, in an interview with Galatta Plus, Alia Bhatt had been very vocal about her 2019 film Kalank’s failure. Talking about it back then, she had shared, “The audience is king; if they have not connected, then something is not right. On paper, sometimes it just seems alright, and then the movie just doesn’t land; it doesn’t come together. And you can’t do anything about it. So you go back to day one and think, ‘okay, what went wrong? ’ I am very academic as a person, so I want to look at the things that went wrong, so maybe I don’t miss the red flags the next time. Even with a film like Kalank, it’s alright; it opened with Rs 20 crore, so people came to see it, but they were so disappointed (with it). There was this anger because you build up an expectation, and that makes me feel very responsible as an actor. I don’t want to disappoint them. Their anger is also justified.”

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On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to release in theaters on January 21.