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Alpha vs Welcome to the Jungle: YRF lists strict rules for screen sharing, ticket pricing
With only three days left for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action thriller Alpha to hit screens, advance bookings have yet to open in India.
Although only three days remain for the worldwide release of director Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, advance bookings for the big-budget action thriller haven’t started anywhere in India yet. However, a new report has emerged, stating that tickets for the film will go on sale on Wednesday, July 1.
YRF’s rules for exhibitors
Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films (YRF), which produced the actioner, has written to exhibitors outlining its preferred screening schedule and show-sharing arrangements. According to Bollywood Hungama, the production and distribution company has urged exhibitors to commence Alpha’s first-day-first-show (FDFS) at 9.30 am on Friday, July 3, and not before.
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While the Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer hits screens at a time when director Ahmed Khan’s multi-starrer action-adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle is continuing its successful run, YRF has asked exhibitors to match Alpha’s ticket prices with those of Welcome to the Jungle’s weekend rates.
The Ahmed Khan directorial features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.
Alpha vs Welcome to the Jungle box office clash
With Alpha and Welcome to the Jungle set to lock horns at the box office, YRF has requested exhibitors to implement a special show-sharing arrangement so that both movies can perform well together.
While the production giant has sought a minimum of four shows in two-screen theatres, it has requested six shows for Alpha in three-screen cinema halls, a minimum of eight shows in four-screen multiplexes, and at least 10 shows in venues with more than 10 screens. For single-screen cinemas, the YRF distribution office will reportedly make decisions on a case-by-case basis.
Alpha runtime, censor certification, and YRF Spy Universe connection
Also starring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles, Alpha serves as the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. “It presents an edgy origin story of a girl raised and built to kill. Alpha is a female-led action film that will take you on a fun, edge-of-the-seat, thrilling ride that is designed as an out-and-out entertainer,” the movie’s makers have stated in the description box of the actioner’s trailer on YouTube. Alpha has received a UA 16+ certificate and has a runtime of 140.48 minutes.
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