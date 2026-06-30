Alpha vs Welcome to the Jungle: YRF lists strict rules for screen sharing, ticket pricing

Although only three days remain for the worldwide release of director Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, advance bookings for the big-budget action thriller haven’t started anywhere in India yet. However, a new report has emerged, stating that tickets for the film will go on sale on Wednesday, July 1.

YRF’s rules for exhibitors

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films (YRF), which produced the actioner, has written to exhibitors outlining its preferred screening schedule and show-sharing arrangements. According to Bollywood Hungama, the production and distribution company has urged exhibitors to commence Alpha’s first-day-first-show (FDFS) at 9.30 am on Friday, July 3, and not before.