Alia Bhatt checks out Ajay Devgn’s Roll-Royce at Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer launch, watch video

At a promotional event of Gangubai Kathiawadi on Thursday, Ajay Devgn was spotted showing Alia Bhatt his Rolls-Royce. The paparazzi shared videos of Alia, dressed in a white saree, checking out the car.

Netizens flooded the video with comments. One user wrote, “Yeh hui na doston wali baat (This is true friendship), while another user wrote whether she asked him about the mileage. A user commented, “Alia can sure afford to get one, she is a rich girl.”

The trailer of Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, dropped on Friday. Alia plays Gangubai, a woman fighting for her rights. The trailer also featured Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh. The film is set during the 1960s and is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It will premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, which is being held from February 10-20.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in theatres on February 25.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has RRR, Brahmāstra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Darlings in the pipeline.