Alia Bhatt celebrated her 29th birthday on a private island with family. Watch video

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt turned 29 on Tuesday, and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor celebrated her special day on a private island in Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. Alia on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a video of the celebration. She captioned it, “this is 29 ☀thank you for all the love.”

The video has Alia relaxing on the beach, having a delicious meal and watching the television show Friends as she celebrates her 29th birthday. The Student of the Year actor also went on a yacht ride. We also get a glimpse of a card with the text – Happy birthday & I love you, presumably from her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

On Tuesday, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan shared birthday messages for Alia Bhatt on Instagram. Shaheen’s message read, “My best friend, my baby girl, my everything. There are few things in life comparable to the joy of having you by my side on this and every journey. I’m so proud of you. Of the person you’re evolving into, of the person you so effortlessly are, of the person you work so hard to be. We call you sunshine because you are – dazzling, life-affirming and unfiltered. I hope the light in you continues to grow brighter and illuminate all of our lives always. I love you so much. Happy Birthday.”

Soni shared a childhood photo of Alia and wrote an emotional note for her daughter. “Alia means ‘exalted’ and that you most certainly are. Apart from the fact that today you’re a bright star. When we named you we didn’t have a clue. That this is what your name meant, and that it might come true,” read a part of her caption.

On the film front, Alia Bhatt has RRR, Brahmastra, Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty. She will also be seen alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in her first international movie Heart of Stone.